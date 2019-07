«Giugno 2019 è stato il più caldo mai registrato nel mondo», dice il Noaa

According to the latest Global Climate Report, June 2019 was the warmest June in the 140-year NOAA global temperature dataset record. Nine of the 10 warmest Junes have occurred since 2010, with June 1998 as the only value from the previous century among the 10 warmest Junes on record. Also of note, Arctic sea ice was the second smallest on record for June; Antarctic sea ice was the smallest on record for June. Find more global information in our web highlights about June, year-to-date climate observations, and downloadable maps: http://bit.ly/Global201906

