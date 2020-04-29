Otto concerti in live streaming per il One Day Jazz festival. Si parte giovedì 30 aprile

L’Istituto slovacco a Roma ha piacere di presentarVi il progetto unico di online jazz festival „One Day Jazz“, un evento organizzato grazie alla collaborazione tra il Music Gallery Martin Valihora e otto Istituti slovacchi (in Italia, Austria, Francia, Germania, Polonia, Cechia, Russia e Ungheria), sotto il patrocinio del Ministro degli Affari Esteri ed Europei della Repubblica Slovacca Ivan Korčok.

Una serie di 8 concerti, ciascuno trasmesso in diretta contemporaneamente in otto paesi europei. Lo scopo del progetto è quello di mantenere la continuità dell’integrazione della scena musicale slovacca nei contesti internazionali e allo stesso tempo di esprimere solidarietà con altri paesi colpiti dalla pandemia globale del coronavirus. Concerti in diretta streaming e interviste con i musicisti, artisti e personaggi della scena culturale si terranno ogni secondo giovedì del mese sempre alle 20:00.

Il primo concerto verrà trasmesso questo giovedì 30 aprile 2020 anche con la partecipazione di un rappresentante della scena jazz italiana. Il festival inaugurerà l’ensemble slovacco „Michal Bugala Trio” con l’ospite speciale Štefan Bugala. La band sarà in collegamento con il bassista italiano che racconterà come l’attuale crisi viene vissuta dagli artisti italiani.

Diretta streaming del concerto

giovedì 30 aprile 2020 dalle ore 20:00

su

Qui di seguito il saluto dell’organizzatore del festival, Martin Valihora, rinomato percussionista slovacco:

Dear jazz music friends,

we live in strange times marked by fear, uncertainty, and isolation of our homes, cities, and countries. One Day Jazz Festival for many years speaks out about the connection between artists all around the globe, about belonging and mutual interaction.

We, the organizers of the One Day Jazz Festival, were caught by the current restrictions as all musicians in the preparation of this year’s festival. We can start this season thanks to our partners in a unique online space. The viewer of the concert will be able to see the musicians in a completely new light during the online broadcast. Since we want to maintain the possibility of international musical fusions we will also connect live with the artist abroad.

One Day Jazz Festival starts this year on Thursday, April 30th at 8:00 pm and a total of eight concerts broadcasted to eight countries await us by the end of August. The event will be held in cooperation with eight Slovak institutes under the auspices of the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Ivan Korčok.

The opening of the festival will belong to the Michal Bugala Trio formation together with special guest Štefan Bugala. We will also connect live with an artist in Italy, which is one of the countries most affected by COVID-19. Jazz bassist Daniele Camarda talks about how the current crisis is experienced by Italian artists.

All the information about live broadcasting will be provided by our website .

Best wishes,

Martin Valihora

Per altre info:

One Day Jazz Festival – ,

(Fonte Istituto Slovacco a Roma)